Earlier this year, Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy S20 lineup, with three variants to choose from. Now, months later, and after the Galaxy Note 20 lineup has been introduced as well, we have a brand new Galaxy S20 variant to consider. Please welcome the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

Samsung is billing this handset as a model that's equipped with "fan favorite features", but does so within an "accessible price point". The new handset comes with an Infinity-O display, so expect a small punch-out in the large display for the front-facing camera. It's a super colorful model, with four color options to choose from, and it even supports 5G. The question, of course, is whether Samsung's new smartphone with a "streamlined premium design" can drum up plenty of attention this late in the year.

The features will probably help with that. That starts with the 6.5-inch display. It's a flat FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400. It is HDR10+ certified for High Dynamic Range content, and has 407ppi. What's more, the display also supports the snappy 120Hz refresh rate that is quickly becoming a staple for flagship (Android) smartphones.

Next up, the cameras. The aforementioned Infinty-O hole-punch display offers enough room to house a 32MP front-facing camera, with an aperture of f/2.2 and an 80-degree field of view (FOV). Meanwhile, around back, there are three rear cameras: a 12MP ultra wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture; a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, 79-degree field of view, optical image stabilization, and Dual Pixel Autofocus; and an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 32-degree field of view. The Galaxy S20 FE also supports Samsung's Space Zoom feature, which offers 3x optical zoom, and up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom. It also features tracking autofocus and optical image stabilization.

Tucked inside the Galaxy S20 FE is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. It also offers 128GB of built-in storage, which can be added upon with a single microSD card up to 1TB in size. The battery measures in at 4500mAh, and the handset supports fast wireless charging and fast wired charging. The Galaxy S20 FE is running Android 10 out of the box.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a USB-C port on the bottom for wired charging and accessories. It supports NFC and MST for mobile payments, Bluetooth 5.0, and both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity. (Both T-Mobile and Verizon have already been confirmed to offer the Galaxy S20 FE with 5G.)

There is an optical fingerprint sensor for biometric security, as well as PIN, password, and pattern lock options. The speakers support Dolby Atmos, and, finally, the Galaxy S20 FE is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S20 FE will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Orange, Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud White. Retail pricing starts at $699. The handset launches on October 2, 2020, with pre-orders kicking off on September 23 at 7:30 AM PT/10:30 AM ET. If you pre-order from Samsung before October 1, you'll get a $70 credit to use on the company's website.

So, what do you think of Samsung's newest entry in the Galaxy S20 lineup? Think you'll be picking one up?