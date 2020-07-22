The LG Velvet is an upper mid-range smartphone with many of the bells and whistles you'd come to expect from a $1,000 flagship smartphone. Where LG decided to save money was with the performance, opting for a Snapdragon 765G chipset instead of a premium 865 or 865 Plus chip.

Given the poor software optimization and performance of many of their previous devices, which featured the highest-end processors available at the time, we feel that this was a good tradeoff. After all, who doesn't like wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, a headphone jack, and expandable storage?