Earlier this week, OnePlus officially unveiled its newest smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. There are two handsets to choose from, one that keeps the spec sheet a lot less thrilling, while the other throws the kitchen sink at a gigantic, sharp display. Prices aren't necessarily cheap by any means, but OnePlus still undercuts its primary competition in a big way, which will probably give it a major leg up.

OnePlus has its fans. And I imagine the OnePlus 8 Pro will only make them even bigger fans.

It feels like OnePlus has found its stride, doesn't it? I can still remember all those years ago, when the company was just getting off the ground and dealing with shaky reservation systems and less-than-convincing launches. Here we are in 2020 and OnePlus is showing off that it has learned so much since its initial debut, and, as such, it's really ready to be a competitor in the Android space.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a worthy fighter, too. It's equipped with all of the top-of-the-line specifications that people want out of a flagship handset, including the large 6.78-inch QHD+ display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for that buttery smooth scrolling. There are four cameras on the back of the phone, one of which is probably nothing more than a silly gimmick, but it's there! And under the hood there's up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

Basically, there is a lot to like about the OnePlus 8 Pro.

And I imagine that's the case for folks who might want a OnePlus smartphone, and are ready to upgrade to a brand new handset this year, but don't want to fork over as much money. The OnePlus 8 might not have as much going for it as the larger variant, but it's certainly no slouch.

The question of course is whether or not it has won you over. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, did the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro catch your attention? Will either handset be your next daily carry? Or did OnePlus convince you to go with something like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra instead? Let me know!