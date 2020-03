For $100, the new Dual Screen case for the LG V60 ThinQ can turn your phone into a next-gen foldable smartphone. It doesn't deliver the absolute best foldable experience, mostly due to the large gap between the two displays, but it's hard to go wrong for the price.

When compared to the Dual Screen accessory shipped alongside the LG G8X ThinQ, this model for the LG V60 features more protection and added grip.